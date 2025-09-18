The Grunis Committee, led by former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, convened today (Thursday) to deliberate on the proposed appointment of Major General David Zini as the next head of the ISA.

However, the committee announced that it will postpone completing interviews until next Sunday, citing a bar mitzvah celebration for the grandson of one of its members.

On Sunday, the committee is scheduled to interview both David Zini and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. Zamir is expected to address concerns over whether Zini acted independently or behind his back during the nomination process.

A formal recommendation from the committee is expected after the holiday. If approved, Zini’s appointment will then be brought before the government for final confirmation at its weekly meeting next Sunday.

Meanwhile, the current ISA director—appointed following the retirement of Ronen Bar—is set to conclude his term this coming Sunday. Aged 53, married, and a father of three, he began his career in the agency in 1995 as an intelligence coordinator focused on the Arab sector in the Jerusalem-Judea and Samaria region.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally requested that the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments approve Zini’s nomination. In his letter, Netanyahu emphasized the urgency of filling the role due to ongoing security threats, noting the incumbent's term ends on September 21.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has confirmed that there is no legal barrier to Zini’s appointment. In her letter to the committee, she acknowledged that while Zini should address public allegations raised against him, there is no indication that he violated a Supreme Court ruling or any binding legal directive.

Military analyst Yossi Yehoshua reported that the committee has not received any material calling Zini’s integrity into question—an issue that lies at the heart of the committee’s review process.