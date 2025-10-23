Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, participated today in a welcoming ceremony for the new Director of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Maj.-Gen. (Res.) David Zini, held at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. The event was attended by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, government ministers, Knesset members, security chiefs, senior Shin Bet officials, and family members.

During his address, Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized Israel's determination to achieve all objectives of the ongoing war and maintain its independence in matters of security policy.

"We are not taking our eyes off the scoreboard: we will not allow our enemies, who wish to rearm, to harm us," the Prime Minister said. "We will multiply our strength, we will act to return home all of our deceased hostages, we will accomplish all the goals of the war - and God willing, we will achieve a total victory!"

Netanyahu rejected claims that Israel does not determine its own security policy, noting that both he and US Vice President JD Vance affirmed the partnership between the two nations.

"The United States is interested in a strong and independent Israel, absolutely," Netanyahu stated. "This is based on conversations with President Trump and his entire immediate team. They want a strong and independent Israel - one that is capable of defending itself, acting decisively, creatively, and independently in order to protect itself. And when Israel is protecting itself, it also protects the whole area."

The Prime Minister praised the Shin Bet's recent achievements and its role in maintaining national security. "From the low point of October 7th, the Shin Bet climbed up - besides removing the existential threat, we restored our deterrence, by both offense and defense. We did that with hundreds of terrorist acts that were foiled each year: around 1,000 preventions. It's a mind-boggling number!"

Addressing the new Shin Bet Director, Netanyahu commended Zini's decades-long military career and leadership qualities. "You have crafted a most impressive career in the IDF battle apparatus - as a fighter, a commander, a top officer, and a major-general in the General Staff. At every point, you made your mark," he said. "I was impressed with your mission focus, your bravery, your humility, and your ability to think outside of the box."

Netanyahu also shared a personal story about Zini's family, recalling the courage of his grandmother Rachel, a survivor of Auschwitz. "She said to her barrack mates in Auschwitz, who were overcome with despair: 'Auschwitz is a temporary thing. We come from a nation of princesses who shall return to their domain.'"

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu extended his best wishes to the new Shin Bet head. "The Shin Bet under your leadership will be placed at the cutting edge of security work. On behalf of the Government of Israel and the State of Israel - may you be blessed with success, for the security of Israel, and for the eternity of Israel!"