The IDF on Thursday eliminated a senior Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon.

"A short while ago the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Hussein Saifo Sharif in the area of Baalbek in Lebanon," a statement confirmed.

"The terrorist operated as a senior weapons dealer within Lebanese territory and directed terrorists in Syrian territory who planned to advance attacks against the state of Israel."

The IDF also noted that "Hussein Saifo Sharif’s activities constitute a blatant violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

Earlier this week, the IDF struck and eliminated Muhammad Ali Yassin, a Hezbollah terrorist in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon.

During the war, Yassin took part in the development and production of weapons for the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.