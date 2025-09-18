Guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops are expanding their operations in Gaza City as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots II”, dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorists.

On Wednesday, the IDF struck a Hamas weapons storage facility, containing explosive devices intended to target IDF troops in the area.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

In addition, IDF troops continue to operate in the areas of Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops eliminated terrorists and dismantled dozens of military targets, including observation posts and tunnel shafts.