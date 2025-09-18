US President Donald Trump is "frustrated" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

According to WSJ, Trump has vented to several aides over the past few weeks that Netanyahu prefers to force Hamas' surrender through military force instead of through negotiations.

Officials who heard Trump quoted him as saying, “He’s f—ing me,” about Netanyahu.

However, a senior Israeli official told WSJ that the report was "fake news" and that the relationship between the two leaders is "excellent."

The White House declined to comment to WSJ.

Earlier this week, Trump told a reporter that his message to Netanyahu is that, “They have to be very, very careful. They have to do something about Hamas, but Qatar has been a great ally to the United States. A lot of people don't know that.”

“People talk of [Qatar] so badly, and they shouldn't be. Qatar has been a very great ally. So Israel and everybody else, we have to be careful. When we attack people, we have to be careful,” said Trump.