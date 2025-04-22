Far-left US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) published a post on Monday again calling on his country to halt military aid for Israel.

"It's been 51 days since ANY humanitarian aid has entered Gaza. Israeli Minister of Defense Katz has said: 'Israel’s policy is clear: no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza.' This is a war crime. We must end our complicity. NO more military aid for Netanyahu's war machine," the Senator wrote.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz answered with a post of his own: "Contrary to the Senator's statement, Israel is acting in full accordance with international law. The humanitarian condition in Gaza is constantly monitored, and large quantities of aid were delivered. Whenever it becomes necessary to allow additional aid, it must be ensured that it does not pass through Hamas, which exploits humanitarian aid to maintain control over the civilian population and to profit at their expense—profits that fund and sustain terror infrastructure used to target IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

"We urge the international community and relevant actors to guarantee that future aid bypasses Hamas and is delivered directly and securely to the population."

Katz added: "It is unfortunate that the honorable Senator has learned nothing from the lessons of October 7 and the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli citizens and the Jewish people. A terrorist organization that openly calls for the annihilation of the State of Israel and the Jewish people—and which brutally murdered the Bibas children even during captivity, simply because they were Jewish—must never be allowed to rule Gaza or endanger Israel and the free world again."

He explained: "It is the responsibility of Israel’s leadership and of the Israeli people to ensure such horrors are never repeated—and that is exactly what we are doing."

The Minister noted: "We are grateful to our great friend, the United States, for standing by Israel, understanding the reality on the ground, and supporting our right to self-defense in the face of the hypocrisy of some international bodies."