Dozens of haredim rioted Wednesday evening during a protest outside Prison 10, where detained haredi draft dodgers are being held.

The protesters clashed with security forces in the area, blocking a van transporting approximately 20 haredi draft dodgers into the prison. Despite the presence of significant security personnel, the demonstrators succeeded in freeing one of the detainees from the vehicle.

During the confrontation, protesters hurled rocks and used tear gas. Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured by the tear gas, received treatment at the scene, and did not require evacuation.

The IDF issued a statement saying: “The IDF views this incident with utmost severity and condemns any action against IDF personnel who are working to enforce legal obligations. The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with the law as required.”

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman responded: “The violence of draft dodgers against security forces is a red line crossed. Their energy should be directed at Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists, not against IDF soldiers. The police must arrest the rioters and hold them fully accountable under the law.”