Around twenty haredi young men are still being held in detention after being apprehended by the Military Police for failing to properly report to enlistment offices in order to regularize their military service status.

The wave of arrests has continued over the past week across the country. The haredi men were detained under various circumstances-some while reporting late to enlistment offices, others at their homes in the early morning hours, and some upon returning to Israel from abroad.

Heads of yeshivot and community activists are warning against what they term the “danger of adaptation."

“We must not hear the phrase ‘another yeshiva student has been arrested’ and simply move on," said one yeshiva head. “Each such young man is a complete world of Torah, and every day he spends in prison is an open wound in the heart of the nation."

“Every yeshiva student who is arrested is the responsibility of us all," the yeshiva heads emphasized. “As long as Torah scholars are sitting behind bars, the entire Jewish heart is there with them," their statement concluded.