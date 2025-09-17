Israel on Wednesday barred the entry of two British Members of Parliament, Dr. Peter Prinsley and Dr. Simon Opher of the Labour Party, who had arrived as part of a parliamentary delegation intended “to monitor humanitarian activity in Judea and Samaria.”

British media reported that the two had planned to meet with Israeli and Palestinian Authority organizations active in the field and observe areas of humanitarian involvement, but they were denied entry to Israel.

The two MPs responded by describing the refusal as “quite regrettable.”

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer condemned the decision as “unacceptable.”

Last month, Israel rejected an entry request by Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni.

The decision was made following a series of harsh statements against Israel and the Barcelona municipality's announcement that it would sever ties with the State of Israel.

Collboni had planned to visit Israel to tour Yad Vashem and the Palestinian Authority.