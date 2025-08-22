Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni's request to enter Israel has been rejected.

The decision was made following a series of harsh statements against Israel and the Barcelona municipality's announcement that it would sever ties with the State of Israel.

Collboni had planned to visit Israel to tour Yad Vashem and the Palestinian Authority.

The Population and Immigration Authority stated that "the refusal is in accordance with the Entry to Israel Law and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Council."

About two and a half months ago, the Barcelona City Council announced an official move to sever ties with Israel. As part of this, the sister city agreement with Tel Aviv, signed in 1998, was frozen.