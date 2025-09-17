Consul General of Israel in New York Ambassador Ofir Akunis has called for continued pressure on the terrorist group Hamas and the country of Qatar to release the 48 hostages still in captivity in Gaza.

Speaking at a Monday night reception in New York City honoring the Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) holiday next week, Akunis stressed that,“Qatar and Hamas are responsible for the safety of our hostages. We must continue pressing both of them to release everyone — and now.”

He also called on world leaders who criticize Israel to “ask themselves what they would do if a terrorist organization invaded their territory, burned entire families alive, raped dozens of women, and kidnapped 251 civilians.”

“I am certain their response would be even more aggressive than Israel’s. That is why we will never apologize for defending the State of Israel — and with it, the entire Jewish people,” he said. “A strong Israel means strong Jewish communities all over the world,” Akunis added.

The reception was hosted in cooperation with heads of Jewish organizations in New York, representatives from several other countries, and members of the New York City Council and state assembly.