Police forces, assisted by the Israel Land Authority, ISA, and the Green Patrol, operated Wednesday morning against illegal construction in the Negev.

During the operation, forces encountered threats from individuals on the ground, some of whom set fire to houses in protest of the evacuation and threatened to use violence to prevent it from taking place.

According to Israel Police, “From the moment forces entered the area, disturbances began in response to the enforcement activity, with dozens of local residents igniting structures and tires in an attempt to prevent police forces from assisting the Israel Land Authority in enforcing demolition orders and upholding law and order at the site. The forces are using riot control measures.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded: “Step by step we are taking back the lands of the Negev. This operation constitutes a central pillar in the policy of restoring sovereignty and eradicating the phenomenon of illegal construction in the Negev and throughout the country.”