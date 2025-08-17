A Mano Geva election poll published by Channel 12 on Sunday found a large gap between the Likud and all other parties.

In the poll, the Likud came out ahead with 24 Knesset seats, followed by Naftali Bennett with 20. Gadi Eisenkot's party received 12 seats.

Tied for fourth place are Yisrael Beytenu and Yair Golan's Democrats with 11 seats each.

Shas received eight seats, Yesh Atid and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) both won seven, Otzma Yehudit six, both Hadash-Tal and the United Arab List (Ra'am) received five apiece, and the Religious Zionist Party is at the bottom with four.

According to Sunday's poll, Benny Gantz's Blue and White and the Arab Balad do not cross the electoral threshold.

In a scenario where Eisenkot unites with Bennett as the party's number two position, it would be the largest party with 29 seats. In such a case, Netanyahu's Likud would still receive 24 seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu and Yair Golan's Democrats with 12 each.

Shas would receive eight seats, and both UTJ and Otzma Yehudit would receive seven. Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would receive five seats, and the Religious Zionists would still be at the bottom with four. In this scenario as well, Blue and White and Balad would not cross the electoral threshold, winning only 2.8% and 1.9% of the vote, respectively.

The poll also examined a situation where Eisenkot forms a party, and a separate reservists' party runs as well. In such a case, the Likud stays on top but drops to 23 seats. Bennett's party would be in second with 19 seats, followed by the Democrats with 11 and Yisrael Beytenu with 10.

Eisenkot's new party, in such a scenario, would acquire tens of seats. Shas and UTJ remain unchanged at eight and seven seats respectively. Shas would also receive seven seats, followed by Otzma Yehudit with six.

The Arab Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al parties hold on to five seats apiece, the reservists' party would win five as well, and Smotrich's party would remain with four. In this scenario as well, Blue and White and Balad stay out of the Knesset.