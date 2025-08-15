A poll conducted by Lazar Research and published Friday in Ma'ariv shows that the Likud party continues to lead, while the opposition bloc struggles to secure the 61 Knesset seats required to form a coalition without relying on the Arab parties.

According to the survey, the current coalition bloc would win 50 seats—an increase of one seat compared to the previous poll. The opposition bloc, including newly proposed parties led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, would receive 60 seats. The Arab parties are projected to gain 10 seats.

In a scenario where both Bennett and Eisenkot lead independent parties, Likud remains the largest with 23 seats.

Bennett's party would earn 21 seats, the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, would also receive 21, Eisenkot's list would secure nine, as would Shas and Yisrael Beytenu.

United Torah Judaism is projected to receive seven seats, Otzma Yehudit seven, Yesh Atid six, the United Arab List (Ra'am) five, Hadash-Ta'al five, Blue and White five, and the Religious Zionist Party four.