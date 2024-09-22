The IDF stated that during the night and the morning hours, approximately 150 rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs were launched toward Israeli territory, most of them aimed at northern Israel. With high interception rates, the multi-layered aerial defense effort prevented significant damage to the home front. There were a small number of cases of hits and interception debris falling on the home front.

"The Israeli Air Force is prepared both defensive and offensive operations," the IDF stated.

Three people were wounded in a rocket strike in Kiryat Bialik Sunday morning. In addition, 25 cows were killed when a rocket struck a dairy farm in Beit She'arim.