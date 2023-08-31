A Telegram channel bearing the name of Mohammed Deif, supreme commander of Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, reported that a missile that threatens the majority of Israeli territory has recently become operational.

According to the report, the new rocket has a range of 190 KM (118 Miles), can reach Rosh Hanikra, on Israel's northern border, from Gaza, and its warhead weighs one ton.

It was also reported that the rocket is manufactured by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades in the Gaza Strip, and its explosives are imported from Iran. On August 17th, 2023, this model of rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip toward the Mediterranean Sea, and according to the report, the launch was meant to send a message to Israel.

A separate message sent on the channel stated that the "Palestinian struggle organizations," led by the joint operations room, are closely following the development in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem and warn Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against actions that harm the Palestinian people which will be answered by a massive bombardment of Tel Aviv with rockets.

"We remind you (Israelis) that the decision to bomb Tel Aviv is easier for us than drinking water," the message stated.