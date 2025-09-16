The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, held a situational assessment today (Tuesday) in the Gaza Strip with the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levy, and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff conducted a field tour during the 98th Division’s operation in Gaza City and held a situational assessment with commanders on the ground as the next phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots began. He gave the troops guidance on combat and on learning lessons, and stressed the importance of protecting the troops, control of the pace of maneuver and fire, and the need for integration and systematic execution of tasks.

Zamir stated: "Yesterday we expanded the ground operation into the center of Gaza City, which constitutes a vital area for Hamas. The mission rests on your shoulders: to decisively defeat the Gaza City brigade. The maneuver in Gaza City is a significant step to carry out our highest moral and important duty — to return all the hostages home and to dismantle the military and governing capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization."

"The threat has changed, but so have we; we come better prepared. This is a move of decisive importance for the continuation of the war."

"The 98th Division, you have been fighting across all arenas for almost two years. The reservists and mandatory soldiers demonstrate an extraordinary fighting spirit and courage, you are the embodiment of the Israeli spirit. Continue to lead and to fight; I trust you all greatly."