At the IDF recruitment office, parents and teens arrived with a mix of excitement and emotion. One father explained: “In our family, IDF service is passed down from father to son. It’s not easy - our eldest spent two years serving in the current war effort, and I’m still in the reserves. Now it’s our youngest’s turn, and he wants to take part as well.”

Another father offered his son a heartfelt message: “I hope he does his best and goes far. Above all, I want him to understand that he can succeed in anything he chooses, that what he does has meaning - and with that understanding, he can overcome anything.”

One recruit arrived with his grandfather, who smiled and said: “I told him I was ready to volunteer in his place. I just want him to stay healthy and come home safely.”