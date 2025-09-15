On Friday, just days before the expansion of the maneuver to conquer Gaza City from the Hamas terror group, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir appeared before the Knesset Subcommittee on Intelligence and delivered a classified briefing.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Zamir warned during the briefing that the IDF lacks clarity regarding the question of “the day after” in Gaza.

“The Prime Minister is not telling us what the next stage is, we don’t know what to prepare for. If they want a military administration — then they should say ‘military administration,’” he stressed.

Zamir strongly criticized the plan for humanitarian aid centers, which he described as a “failure.” He explained, “I don’t understand why money is being spent on this, and why the number of centers is being increased to 12, when it already failed with just four.”

Similar to warnings he voiced in a Cabinet meeting about two weeks ago, Zamir reiterated to the MKs the shortcomings he sees in the plan chosen by the political echelon, rather than the plan he had presented.

Despite the disagreements, Zamir emphasized that the IDF is carrying out and will continue to carry out the directives of the political leadership.