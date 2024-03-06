Minister May Golan on Tuesday released a unity video featuring members of leading Israeli women's organizations from all sectors, calling on the world to never be silent anymore, in the wake of the atrocities committed by Hamas against women on October 7.

"Just today, we witnessed another unimaginable attempt to silence the serious UN report on the mass rapes committed by Hamas on October 7!” said Minister Golan.

“The sexual and sadistic violence of the Nazi murderers of Hamas against Israeli women on October 7 was sickening and horrific - the silence that followed among women's organizations all over the world was also cruel and horrific.”

“Organizations all over the world that brand themselves as 'protecting' women who have been sexually assaulted have chosen to grossly and blatantly ignore the word of Jewish and Israeli women,” said Golan.

“I praise all the leading women's organizations and their leaders, from all parts of society, who put everything aside and mobilized for an honest and moving moment of unity for the silenced voice of Jewish and Israeli women who were harmed on October 7.”

“In this unity video, each and every woman who came to represent the organization she heads - put the welfare of Israeli women first. Thank you to each and every one of you!” said Golan.

“May God grant, and precisely now, ahead of International Women's Day, that the world will understand that women's rights must be preserved regardless of who they are - and a Jewish or Israeli woman is absolutely not worth any less!” concluded Golan.