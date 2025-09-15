In a behind-the-scenes effort to quell mounting controversy, European officials involved with the Eurovision Song Contest have reportedly made unofficial proposals to Israeli representatives, suggesting a temporary withdrawal or performing under a neutral flag to resolve the deepening crisis over Israel’s participation.

Sources told Ynet Global that these proposals, though not formal offers, were conveyed by figures connected to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) ahead of a critical vote in December.

The EBU’s governing body is scheduled to meet in Geneva to discuss whether Israel will be permitted to compete in the 2026 contest.

According to the report, those who conveyed the messages believe that a temporary withdrawal could spare Israel from what they described as a “humiliating disqualification” fueled by intense political pressure from several European countries. The alternative of performing under a neutral flag, such as that of Israel's public broadcasting corporation, was also raised. While the EBU has no issue with the broadcaster, critics have targeted Israeli government policy, particularly in relation to the ongoing war in Gaza.

However, Israeli officials are not expected to accept either option, according to Ynet Global. A one-year suspension is viewed in Jerusalem as a dangerous precedent that could lead to permanent exclusion. Similarly, the idea of performing without the national flag is considered unacceptable.

Another unofficial suggestion included a proposal for the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation to issue a public statement distancing itself from the policies of the Israeli government and the military. Proponents of this option argued that it could sway sentiment ahead of the December vote. Nevertheless, sources close to the broadcaster indicated that such a declaration is "extremely unlikely."

Calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision intensified in recent months, following the war in Gaza triggered by Hamas's October 7 massacre against Israel.

In July, a closed-door meeting of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) at the BBC headquarters in London concluded without a vote on Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, despite mounting calls for its expulsion.

The debate, which lasted roughly 90 minutes, saw Iceland and Slovenia take leading roles in pushing for Israel’s removal, with some delegates exhibiting outright hostility. Austria, Germany and Switzerland were the only nations to publicly back Israel. The BBC unexpectedly intervened to halt a vote, instead advocating for further dialogue.

In April, shortly before the 2025 contest in Basel, formal requests to ban Israel were submitted by several countries, including Iceland and Spain .

The calls grew after Israel’s entry, “New Day Will Rise” performed by Yuval Raphael, came in second behind the Austrian winner, though Israel only received 60 points from the juries. The remaining 297 points came from the public, which overwhelmingly favored Israel’s entry over any other country.

Those results led broadcasters from Spain, Iceland, Belgium, Finland, and Ireland , to either request audits of their national televoting results or question the current methodology.

The Austrian winner of this year’s contest, JJ, called for Israel to be suspended from Eurovision, though he later walked back those comments.