Yisrael Meir Tehrani, a student at the Shelahavat HaTorah yeshiva, has been in military detention for a week after refusing to report for IDF service.

Tehrani's arrest sparked an uproar in the haredi community after he was detained in the middle of the traditional week of celebrations following his wedding, known in Hebrew as the 'Sheva Brachot'.

His family is furious that all efforts to secure the young groom's release failed, and he even spent last Shabbat in military jail.

They said, "We feel as if a sharp sword has been plunged into our hearts. Instead of sitting with his family around the Shabbat table, just one week after his wedding, he sat alone behind bars."

The detention is part of the IDF's increased enforcement of the draft law toward yeshiva students who do not report for military service.

The Magen v'Moshia community action center issued a call to the haredi public to follow careful guidelines and consult professionals before each step regarding their draft obligations. Additionally, they reported that the military police have been arresting people at the entrance to the airport in the past few weeks.

At the same time, fears are growing that additional yeshiva students will be detained ahead of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, during the traditional pilgramages to Hassidic centers such as Uman or 770 in Crown Heights. "The very idea that a yeshiva student would sit in detention precisely on the holiest days of the year is unacceptable," the center said.