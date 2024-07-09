Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated to the Supreme Court on Monday night that he supports the emptying of the detention facility for terrorists in Sde Teiman.

"Detainees in Sde Teiman should be held only temporarily, for investigation and sorting purposes before they are transferred to permanent detention facilities," Netanyahu said in his response.

Netanyahu's statement to the Supreme Court was sent after Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara informed him last week that the Ministry of National Security headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir is blocking efforts to empty Sde Teiman and change its designation. This is contrary to the State's commitment to the Supreme Court and the National Security Council's decision that the facility should revert to being a temporary station for detainees.

The facility in Sde Teiman was the subject of investigations by major American media outlets alleging severe abuse of detained terrorists.

Last week, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara approached the Prime Minister regarding the petition to the Supreme Court. She wrote that "if the detention facility does not return to its intended purpose in the immediate future, it could have wide-ranging significant implications."