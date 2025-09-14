תיעוד: יותר מ-80 דוחות במבצע תנועה נרחב בצפון צילום: דוברות המשטרה

In a large-scale enforcement operation carried out over the weekend by Carmel District police, more than 80 traffic fines were issued in the Haifa area, focusing on life-endangering offenses and removing unsafe vehicles from the road.

During the operation, 86 fines were issued, some against drivers who committed serious offenses, including driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Two vehicles were towed for safety defects, six vehicles were suspended following a hearing, and 17 additional vehicles were found unfit for driving. In addition, drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol were caught and removed from the road.