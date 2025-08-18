There is a direct connecting line, like an explosive fuse, that runs from Muhammad the founder of Islam and modern day Muslims, Islamists, Jihadis and Intifadists be they of the violent or the non-violent kind. Looking at the broader long term historical picture, it is clear that since the times of the founding of Islam by Muhammad (570 -632), Islam has been continuously on the warpath, recruiting adherents and confronting all religions and cultures that oppose it both by war and by diplomacy.

For reasons best known to God, the early Muhammadans as they were known proved to be successful and brilliant masters of war and creators of rich and powerful ruling dynasties that they called Caliphates. They fearlessly came out of the Arabian deserts, gathered steam and strength and went on to subdue large parts of North Africa, Southern Europe and Asia.





Before Islam, the Arabs were pagans. The Jews living in Arabia influenced the surrounding Arab tribes around them. Therefore, Islamic faith is in large part based on the Jewish faith because in the areas of Arabia where Muhammad started his rise, the cities of Mecca and Medina, the capitals of Islam, there were large Jewish populations and tribes with whom Muhammad interacted and from who he learned.

The Wikipedia article "Jewish Tribes of Arabia" states that: "The earliest attested presence of Jews in the Arabian Peninsula dates back to the early 6th century BCE, following the Babylonian conquest of Judah , which resulted in their expulsion from the Land of Israel . Over time and through successive exiles , the local Jewish tribes, who were concentrated in the Hejaz [Western Arabia] and partly in South Arabia , established themselves as one of the most prominent ethno-religious communities of pre-Islamic Arabia ."





"Likewise, Judaism , which had been introduced as one of the few monotheistic religions in the region, stood as a deviation from the typical polytheistic practices of Arab paganism . These Jewish tribes continued to have a presence in Arabia during the rise of Muhammad , who founded Islam in the early 7th century CE. Muhammad's interaction with the Jewish community is documented to a considerable degree in Islamic literature , including in many hadith . The Jewish tribes of the Hejaz are seen in Islam as having been the descendants of the Israelites / Hebrews . Two of Muhammad's wives were Jewish: Safiyya bint Huyayy and Rayhanah bint Zayd , both of whom belonged to the Banu Nadir by birth, though Rayhanah's status as a wife is disputed."



