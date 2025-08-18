"The Jewish tribes played a significant role during the rise of Islam. Muhammad had many contacts with Jewish tribes, both urban and nomadic. The eating of pork has always been strongly prohibited in both religions. In the Constitution of Medina, Jews were given equality to Muslims in exchange for political loyalty and were allowed to practice their own culture and religion. A significant narrative symbolising the inter-faith harmony between early Muslims and Jews is that of Rabbi Mukhayriq. The rabbi was from Banu Nadir and fought alongside Muslims at the Battle of Uhud and bequeathed his entire wealth to Muhammad in the case of his death. He was subsequently called 'the best of the Jews' by Muhammad."
"Later, as Muhammad encountered opposition from the Jews, Muslims began to adopt a more negative view on the Jews, seeing them as something of a fifth column. Early Muslim conquests resulted in the exile of the Banu Qainuqa and Banu Nadir, two of the main three Jewish tribes from Medina, and the mass execution of all male adults of the Banu Qurayza clan. Some historians, like Guillaume, see the attacks on the Banu Qaynuqa for their hostility against the Muslims and for mocking them. They left for modern-day Der'a in Syria. In one account, the Banu Nadir tribe was evicted from Medina after they attempted to assassinate Muhammad."
The Muslim conquest of the lands in the former Persian empire went easily for them and soon after the life of Muhammad there arose Islamic rulers in the areas of Persia and Iraq by 654. The expansion by Muslims into Pakistan was then completed by 711. The spread of Islam was slower in Indonesia as it grew from the 700s to the 1400s.
Muhammad's ambivalent and even two-faced approach vis-à-vis the Jews of Arabia was carried forth by his many successors, the various leaders of the Islamic armies and empires, not much different to the ambivalence Jews faced in lands dominated by the rival Christians of Europe. The Muslims were astonishingly successful on the battle fronts in their confrontations with mainly Christian Europe. The Arab Muslims successfully converted many non-Arab nations to Islam by either the sword or by persuasion.
In the year 711 a North African army of Berber Moors combined with Arabs conquered the entire Iberian peninsula in South West Europe, areas later known as Spain and Portugal that they renamed Al Andalus and they then marched forth successfully into the areas of southern Frankish France. The Moors were eventually defeated and stopped at the Battle of Tours in France in 732 and over the next centuries were slowly driven out of Spain and Portugal after 700 years of warfare called the Reconquista between Muslims and Christians, culminating with the fall of Granada, the last Muslim holdout, in 1492.
In the areas of South East Europe a long war was waged between Muslim armies and the Eastern Roman Empire known as Byzantium. After 700 years, Muslim armies, led by the Islamic Ottoman Turks, finally managed to defeat the Eastern Orthodox Christian Byzantines symbolized by the Fall of Constantinople to the Muslim Turks in 1453. They renamed it Istanbul and did not stop there, but thrust their seasoned armies forth to conquer the Balkans, Greece and South Eastern Europe that had until then been part of the Christian Byzantine Empire.
Finally after almost 900 years, after penetrating into the heart of Europe, the Islamic Ottoman Turks were stopped in 1683 at the Battle of Vienna in Austria where they were defeated by the combined Christian armies of the Holy Roman Empire coming from Germany, Austria, France, Poland, However the Ottoman Turks managed to retain control of their home country of Turkey and its capital Istanbul and most of the Middle East, North Africa and Mesopotamia until defeated and expelled mainly by the British during the First World War (1914-1918).
With the rise of modern Western European Imperialism and the colonization (to various degrees) of the countries across North Africa that coincided with the weakening of Islamic Ottoman Turkish control over those same areas, Spanish, French, Italian and British colonial control took over. This was also true in the Middle East overall as local Arab rulers were turned into puppet regimes and made subject to European colonial masters in the 1800s and 1900s, something they hated and wanted to overthrow.
Until the era of the Second World War (1939-1945) over one million Sephardi and Mizrahi Oriental Jews had lived continuously in communities in the Sunni Islamic Arab countries of Spain and Portugal when under Islamic rule, and in Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Palestine, Yemen, Abyssinia/Ethiopia, Somalia, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Turkey, Greece and the Shiite Muslims of Persia/Iran, Kazakhstan, Bucharia, Afghanistan for about 2,500 years or longer.
Considering that in Muhammad's lifetime the Jews of Saudi Arabia were exterminated and either murdered, forcibly converted, escaped or were expelled making it in effect Judenrein, it is remarkable that Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews were able to live, survive and sometimes even thrive under hostile conditions for 2,500 years in so many other Muslim lands not located at the heart of Islam itself, away from the Arab lands surrounding Mecca and Medina that were reserved for Muslims only.