Maj. Gen. (Res.) Moti Almoz, former IDF spokesperson and head of the Personnel Directorate, spoke on Saturday night to Channel 12 News, addressing possible scenarios for Gaza in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre.

“Victory over terrorism is an elusive concept,” Almoz said, emphasizing the need for Israel to consider a military administration in Gaza if no viable alternative ensures national security.

“If you walk around Judea and Samaria today, you’ll see things that were once controversial but are now facts on the ground—thriving communities that improve the security situation,” he said.

Turning to Gaza, Almoz remarked, “The terrorism there is like a chronic disease. When you look at the reality - especially after October 7 - you understand that the hatred won’t disappear on its own.”

He asserted that a sustained Israeli presence in Gaza is necessary to prevent future attacks. “To make sure it doesn’t happen again, there’s no way around it - you have to be on the other side. That’s called the perimeter. And I think this perimeter can erode, just like it has in the past.”

“Settlement brings quiet,” he stated. “It may sound fascist or racist, but ultimately, it brings more security than it requires.”

On the matter of the hostages, Almoz acknowledged, “They will likely only be returned through a deal,” and predicted that “there will be fighting in Gaza for at least the next ten years - possibly even intense fighting.”

“You can’t defeat terrorism without controlling both the territory and the population,” he added. “That’s a lesson every military in the world has learned.”

When asked whether he supports the establishment of a military administration in Gaza, Almoz responded, “I’m not enthusiastic about it. I think we should do everything to avoid it. But if that’s what is necessary to ensure Israel’s security - then let’s do it.”