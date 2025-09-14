Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the summit of Islamic and Arab leaders to be held early next week in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The summit will focus on the recent Israeli strike in the city, which targeted a gathering of senior Hamas officials.

In his Friday sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami warned the governments of Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia that Israel may carry out additional attacks if it gains support or strengthens its power in the region. He stressed that the proper way to confront Israel is “through force, not through diplomacy.”

Khatami claimed that Israel is pursuing a policy aimed at establishing a “Greater Israel” stretching from the Nile River to the Euphrates, accusing it of seeking to take over areas in Egypt and Jordan. According to him, "The nature of the Zionist entity is bloodshed, and it was born 80 years ago in bloodshed."

In the same sermon, Khatami accused the United States of cooperating with Israel in the recent strike in Doha. He called on Arab states to sever their political and economic ties with Israel, invoking the positions of Islamic scholars, particularly Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic.

Addressing the situation in Lebanon, Khatami warned against the demand to disarm Hezbollah, claiming such a move as “extremely dangerous” for Lebanon and for the entire Muslim world. He emphasized that Hezbollah is the "strong arm" of Lebanon, and urged the Lebanese government to avoid attempting to harm it.