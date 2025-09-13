Footage of freed hostage Sasha Troufanov shows how he was kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre, as he was led on a motorcycle towards the Hamas-controlled enclave.

In the footage, Sasha can be seen dripping blood and surrounded by terrorists, and his condition appears to be serious.

Earlier this week, Sasha arrived at the gate of Kibbutz Nir Oz, from which he was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre. During his visit, he met with IDF soldiers moments before they entered Gaza.

Troufanov immigrated to Israel with his parents when he was three years old, and was raised and educated in Kibbutz Nir Oz. He studied electrical engineering at Ben-Gurion University and upon completing his degree moved to central Israel and began working for Amazon.

On the weekend of October 7, 2023, he was visiting his parents in Kibbutz Nir Oz, together with his girlfriend Sapir Cohen. Sasha's father, Vitaly, was murdered during the October 7 massacre, and Sapir and Sasha were taken captive. Sapir was released in a November 2023 deal with Hamas, and Sasha was released in an additional deal in February of this year.