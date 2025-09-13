Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening implied that Israel's attempt to eliminate Hamas leaders during a summit in Doha, Qatar, failed.

In an English-language post on X, Netanyahu wrote that these leaders "blocked all ceasefire attempts," noting that "getting rid of them" would eliminate the "main obstacle" to ending the war.

"The Hamas terrorists chiefs living in Qatar don't care about the people in Gaza," Netanyahu wrote in his post.

"They blocked all ceasefire attempts in order to endlessly drag out the war.

"Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war."

On Friday evening, Hamas officially announced that Khalil al-Hayya, one of its leaders who was targeted in Israel’s strike in Qatar earlier this week, was not eliminated in the strike.

A statement from the terrorist organization, quoted by Channel 13 News, said that al-Hayya "carried out the funeral prayer for his martyred son who was killed in the strike and for those killed in the assassination attempt, under special security arrangements."

Hamas did not release any photos or other documentation to substantiate the claim.