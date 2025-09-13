The IDF announced early Saturday morning that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory. Sirens were heard in central Israel.

The alert, which sounded at 3:47 a.m., affected areas including the Gush Dan, Shfela, and Sharon regions, and shortly afterward the IDF reported that the missile had been intercepted.

Magen David Adom noted that there were no reports of impacts or injuries.

The launch comes after an IDF spokesperson revealed yesterday that the Air Force intercepted no fewer than 10 drones launched from Yemen over the past week.

Earlier this week, the IAF struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al Jawf in Yemen. Among the targets struck are military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthis' Military Public Relations Headquarters, and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime for terrorist activity.

The IDF noted that the strikes were conducted in response to attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, including launching UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles toward Israeli territory.