Loud explosions were reportedly heard on Wednesday afternoon in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Media in the country are reporting that Israel has launched another airstrike on Houthi targets.

According to the Saudi al-Hadath, the strikes targeted a defense facility in the al-U'rdi neighborhood in central Sanaa, and a total of six targets were struck.

Two weeks ago, the IDF carried out one of its most significant strikes on the Yemeni capital, killing 12 senior Houthi officials.

On Tuesday, the IAF intercepted a missile that was launched from Yemen toward Israel. The missile set off sirens in several locations in Israel.

On Monday, the IAF intercepted a Houthi UAV in the Arava region and two UAVs near Dimona in the Negev.

A day earlier, a UAV from Yemen struck Ramon Airport in southern Israel. As a result, two airport employees were injured: a 63-year-old man from shrapnel and a 52-year-old woman who fell, and several individuals suffered shock.