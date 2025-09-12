In a significant move targeting the financial underpinnings of the Iran-backed Houthi terror group, the Trump administration announced on Thursday a new wave of sanctions against 32 individuals and entities, as well as four vessels, JNS reported.

The US Treasury Department stated that these sanctions target the “global illicit fundraising, smuggling, and weapons procurement operations” of the Houthi movement in Yemen.

The individuals, entities, and vessels are said to play distinct roles within the Houthi’s illicit network. Among the most prominent targets is a network of businesses and individuals responsible for smuggling Iranian oil products into Yemen, which the Treasury Department estimates to be valued at an astonishing $1 billion.

Also sanctioned were Houthi officials accused of money laundering and companies that operate as fronts to manage the group’s maritime trade, designed to evade international detection and scrutiny.

The Treasury Department characterized this action as the largest-to-date sanctions initiative specifically targeting the Houthi terror group, underscoring the severity with which the administration views their ongoing threats.

“The Houthis continue to threaten US personnel and assets in the Red Sea, attack our allies in the region, and undermine international maritime security in coordination with the Iranian regime,” said John Hurley, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The Houthis have continued to attack shipping lanes in the Red Sea, which the group claims are in support of Hamas amid the war in Gaza.

In March, the US launched strikes against the Houthis on the orders of President Donald Trump.

Trump later announced that the US would stop bombing the Houthis after the rebels communicated that they would stop attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea.