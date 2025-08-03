Singer and IDF reservist Idan Amedi, who was seriously wounded during IDF operations in Gaza, issued a scathing response to a petition signed by Israeli artists calling for a halt to the fighting.

Amedi condemned the petition's signatories, calling them "disconnected" and "spreaders of lies." In a post, he wrote:

"You are disconnected and spreading fake news. Every home in Gaza is filled with antisemitic, anti-Jewish propaganda — from images of shahids to stickers saying 'With blood and fire we will reach Jerusalem.' You are just a group of privileged people who continue to echo stupidity, ignorance, and lies."

He further noted that no other army in the world operates under such tight conditions while minimizing harm to civilians: "By the way, it's proven. Go check," he added.

Addressing the harsh realities faced by IDF soldiers in Gaza, Amedi said the petitioners have no grasp of the situation on the ground.

"On the day we see our brothers in 2025 as skeletal figures underground digging their own graves — go down into a tunnel. Fight for a day like tens of thousands of reservists, and only then sign petitions. You're worthless, we’re sick of you," he concluded.