Illegal migrants in south Tel Aviv threw rocks at the chairman of the Zehut party, Moshe Feiglin, during his tour of neighborhoods in the area. A complaint was filed with the police.

Speaking with residents of the neighborhoods, Feiglin said, "Most of the laws the Supreme Court struck down are laws intended to solve the problem of illegal migrants in Israel. The Supreme Court is the head of a snake trying to turn Israel into a state of all its citizens, everything except Jewish. Aharon Barak's judicial coup defined Israel as Jewish and democratic, but when they asked Barak what 'Jewish' means, he said 'Jewish means democratic.' In other words, zero meaning to Jewishness."

He claimed, "We are currently not a Jewish state. We are like America, a multicultural state; when migrant populations are dumped on their weak local populations, who have no political or legal power."

He added, "The neighborhoods of south Tel Aviv have in recent years become a symbol of the loss of governance in Israel: the takeover of the public spaces by illegals, increasing crime, streets that have been occupied, and residents who walk about in fear."

"This reality is not unique to Tel Aviv. It repeats itself in the Negev, the Galilee, Jerusalem and mixed cities. This is a failure of the police that does not intervene in what is happening in the neighborhoods that illegals have taken over. A failure of the government that does not implement the policy for which it was elected: sovereignty and governance throughout the Land of Israel, and a failure of law and Jewish justice."