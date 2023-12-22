Former MK Moshe Feiglin on Thursday sent a letter to the CEO of the Likud Party, in which he demanded an immediate termination of his Likud membership, in response to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's announcement that the IDF may return the residents of Gaza to their homes.

In his letter, which is in essence a sharp condemnation of the path taken by Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, Feiglin details the dangerous implications of returning the residents of Gaza to their homes. He points out that the announcement of the Defense Minister, who also serves on behalf of the Likud, receives full backing from the Prime Minister.

Feiglin wrote, inter alia, "The significance is that the State of Israel has decided to transform the most just and shocking of Israel's wars into a terrible defeat, and also that the horrors of the Simchat Torah massacre have developed into one of the most lucrative crimes in history."

Feiglin further charged, "The significance is that thus, the sacrifice of our heroic soldiers will have been wasted. In the current campaign under the leadership of the Likud, one hand has been sending our soldiers to fight while the other hand not only delivered to Hamas everything it needed to keep fighting, it also stole the final fruits of victory from our soldiers."

Later in his letter, Feiglin warns that "the Likud, led by Netanyahu, places the State of Israel in the greatest existential danger in its entire history", no less.

Feiglin details strategic points where Netanyahu, in his opinion, failed as Prime Minister throughout his years in office:

"When Netanyahu, head of the Likud, shook hands with Arafat, he preserved and reinforced the Oslo Accords although he rose to power on the platform of his opposition to those Oslo accords.

"Netanyahu, as Minister of Finance from the Likud party, voted in favor of the Disengagement, the plan of another Likud leader, Ariel Sharon. Instead of overturning the plan, Netanyahu gave his support to entrusting the entire Gaza Strip to the terrorists. He participated in the process which led to the establishment of Hamastan and the terrible disaster of October 7."

Feiglin added, "The Likud chairman Netanyahu, as Prime Minister of Israel, released from jail the entire current Hamas leadership - for a populist photo with Gilad Shalit on the helicopter steps. It was this release from prisons which led to the most shocking disaster in Israel's history and the kidnapping of hundreds more Israelis."

In addition, Feiglin blamed Netanyahu for failing to stop the Iranian nuclear bomb, writing, "Netanyahu, as chairman of the Likud, instead of attacking the Iranian nuclear facilities 20 years ago – as Prime Minister Begin did in Iraq and Prime Minister Olmert did in Syria – he created a strategy of speech-making which brought the State of Israel down to its knees. Twenty years later, instead of Israel controlling Iran's borders, Iran is at Israel's borders. It is apparent that – thanks to Netanyahu - an Iranian nuclear bomb is already a fait accompli.”

"Netanyahu, chairman of Likud, has brought a strategic disaster to the State of Israel, a disaster in which I cannot be involved," he wrote.

Feiglin explained further in his letter that he had returned to the Likud "after years of fighting against Netanyahu's inept ways", believing he "would be able to positively influence the State of Israel through choices and directions taken by the Likud and its leader."

Finally, Feiglin commented on the manner in which the war was being conducted.

"From the minute this campaign broke out, I have been warning with full strength against the intent to conduct this campaign using the Oslo mentality. I explained that the conduct of Netanyahu's government confirms that even this critical campaign will also be downgraded into yet another round of fighting which will end in defeat."