Moshe Feiglin, Israeli politician and activist, spoke to Israel National News – Arutz Sheva about his decision to leave the Likud, the current IDF achievements, and the sacrifice of our soldiers.

“What we see is the spirit and heroism of this generation of soldiers. We have never seen this in the past. We have seen tremendous heroism during all the wars since 1948, but what we are seeing now, we have never seen before. Personally, it gives me tremendous hope for this country. I know that we are going to win. There's no doubt about it. The problem we have is with the political leadership and with the top political leadership of the army,” Feiglin opens.

He explains, “Winning, and what is winning, is the key question because when they [the leadership] decided to eliminate Hamas, that's ridiculous. That's not a victory. The definition of victory is to conquer the land, evacuate all the people from Gaza, and rebuild the whole Gaza Strip as the new greater Tel Aviv; Gaza should be a big city like Tel Aviv. Of course, Gush Katif must be built again. We should have an airport over there. We should have hotels. This should be the new Israeli Riviera. That should be the vision; nothing less than that. That's a victory. When you talk about sacrificing our heroes, our children, in Gaza and then giving it back to the Gaza people, they are the enemy.”

Feiglin continues: “During World War II, Churchill said ‘there's no innocent German, and the Americans did not leave a humanitarian path for the babies of Nagasaki or Hiroshima, and they burned all the German cities and all the Japanese cities to ashes. That’s why we had a victory that the world has kept up for almost 80 years since then. That's a victory. Nothing less. When you're talking about Hamas, yes, Hamas, no Hamas, Hamas is nothing. What are you fighting, the Islam? Yeah, you have an enemy, and the name of the enemy is Gaza. The Gaza people who created this monster, who voted for this monster, who came after this monster and picked up our children, and each one took a Jewish girl to his home. That's the enemy with no mercy.”

Regarding the possibility that the Israeli and the US leadership would agree to such a final arrangement, Feiglin believes that: “First of all, those who say that did everything they could not to achieve victory by going back to the Oslo mentality from day one. I warned that this is what is going to happen. From day one, everybody was sure that what I'm saying now is what's going to happen. What we saw was a Holocaust, and we created the state of Israel so that we won't have a Holocaust anymore. The debate of how we are going to do it, we cannot do it is irrelevant. If you cannot do it, go away and let somebody else do it. But they don't want to go away, and they established their leadership based on the Oslo concept because they cannot do anything else.”

Feiglin argues, “So, first of all, don't tell me that they wish to do it, but they can't. They don't want to do it. They want to keep Gaza not belonging to Israel. They want to keep Gaza's so-called Palestinians. They need the whole leadership, the whole layer of the Israeli leadership, in the army, Left, and most of the Right; definitely Netanyahu leans towards the Oslo concept, and his ideas are based on the Oslo mentality. Do you have one general in the head of the IDF with a knitted kippa? Half of the killed soldiers are from the religious Zionists. You cannot get to the top if you're not a slave to Oslo and definitely not in politics, definitely not in the media, besides Arutz Sheva, with all due respect.”

He continues, “Don’t even think that the problem is an objective problem. We are the problem, not the reality. The reality is that right now, all the 1.2 million citizens of Gaza and Arabs in Gaza; most of them were evacuated from the north side of Gaza. Some of them should have been sent within the first days to Egypt. If you would have done it immediately before the Egyptians closed the border, it could have been achieved, and those who are not right near the Egyptian fence in the southern part of Gaza in refugee camps could have been used as a tool to get back our hostages. Getting no visits from nobody, no media, and probably no water either before we see our people back, and if you have a problem with that, come take them, please do. You can take them to England; you can take them anywhere.”

Feiglin adds, “Evacuate all of them. Destroy every building. Let him [Yahya Sinwar] die over there like a mouse, not breathing, no nothing, and finish with that. But in order to say that, you need to say three simple words in English: ‘This Is Our Land.’ No one dares to say it, but I have been saying it for 30 years. I started a movement against the Oslo process. What was its name: ‘Zu Artzenu” [in Hebrew – this is our land]. Why can't the leadership say that today? This is the land that God gave us. Gaza is a Hebrew City with a history of 3,000 years, even more, since Samson, the hero, until today. The whole Gaza Strip is just the western seashore of the Negev. I don't see even the religious members simply saying that. We are not fighting Gaza because of the right to defend ourselves. We are fighting in Gaza because it's ours. It's the right thing to do; it's the moral thing to do. That kind of leadership can win this war easily. Yes, there will be some pressure from the US, but you know something, when Menachem Begin decided to bomb the atomic reactor in Iraq, did the Americans agree? When [Levy] Eshkol decided to go to war in 1967, were the Americans in favor and sent us ammunition? When Ben Gurion decided to declare the Jewish state, did we have the support of the US? No, we had an embargo from the US against five Arab armies, with tanks which we didn't have, and airplanes. There are points in the history of a nation where you should listen to your own truth and then deal with outside pressure. Netanyahu is not the man to do that.”

So, Moshe Feiglin decided to leave the Likud right-wing party because “When I heard that Gallant, the Minister of Defense, say that he will slowly but surely bring back the Arabs to their homes in Gaza, even the most part of Gaza, I said ‘no more, no more.’ Basically, he declared that he was waiving a white flag, and I cannot see how our soldiers are giving their lives every day and technically winning and killing the terrorists and fighting like no one did before [like lions] like lions, for what? So that my grandson, who's now in Gaza, will have to conquer Gaza again, and my great-grandson forever? What do you think our kids are just cards? So I left Likud, and I’m not going home, and I believe I have the solution and I'm going to declare it when it will be all prepared. Excuse me for not giving details right now, but I want to do it in the right way, at the right moment, but I'm definitely not going home.”