Former Knesset member Moshe Feiglin participated in the special deliberation in the Knesset regarding the issue of the soldiers accused of the murder of a captured terrorist and the Force 100 arrests. He shared his experiences in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

"It is not a mistake as some members of Knesset had hoped to hear, but a policy about which we are all clear as to where it is dictated. It is dictated by the judicial system, the Chief Military Prosecutor, or the Attorney General. The awful point is that it is a policy that gives weapons to our enemies, that corrupts an investigation, that is nothing less than treason and aiding the enemy in time of war," says Feiglin.

"Those who cause internal strife while the enemy who besieges us from without make more and more enemies join the accusations against the soldiers."

On the claim that it is a defense against the Hague, Feiglin said "The Israel Police and the judicial system do not work for us but for the Hague. Ultimately, this is the point of reference of the IDF's prosecution and the Supreme Court. To prove to those they do work for that they work for them, they attack IDF soldiers."

"He who knows how to have compassion on the cruel will be cruel to the compassionate and side with the enemy," says Feiglin.

As to the investigation itself, Feiglin says that the starting point should be that IDF soldiers acted properly. "No one is trying to encourage criminal acts, but we have forgotten what these savage terrorists are doing here", he says, reminding of what Shmuel the prophet did to Agag, king of Amalek, in I Samuel. "This is what should have been done with the Hamas terrorists, to throw them to the pigs in front of the whole world, but instead we arrested them and we are letting human rights lawyers meet them."

"The examination that the Hadassah hospital director requested to perform with his own hands on that terrorist was forbidden him. The female prosecutor allows those same human rights organizations to examine them and not an Israeli doctor who wishes to perform a genuine examination for the sake of the trial, that we understand where the motivation is," says Feiglin.

"The original sin is in fact their arrest and thereafter their treatment as human beings, even though under international law they have no legal rights."

With regard to the war, Feiglin says that what he himself said immediately after the seventh of October when he claimed that there would be no more than an extreme round of fighting, is coming true. "Unfortunately, in a little over a year, this war is proving to be true in a horrifying way. Despite the bravery of the soldiers and police on the ground, the decision-makers take their tactical victories and their bravery in the face of the enemy and turn the whole into a strategic defeat. The same people who brought us Oslo and the Disengagement are now peddling a new folly, a regional defense pact that would have us throw in our lot with the Americans and the common interest that induced them to bend the Jordanians and the Egyptians to their will. We must all remember that these are the same people who brought us Oslo and the Disengagement and the IDF's flight from Lebanon."

"All this is happening as Kamala Harris is poised to win the US election, and if she doesn't win there will be a civil war about which Biden is already hinting. America is disintegrating and the last thing that will interest it is what is happening in the Middle East. I said on the eighth of October to make Gaza into Dresden. Wo could win in a day or two if only we shed the Hague constraints that the political and military echelons fear, and then go out with all we have against the head of the snake in Iran and its satellites as we did in the Six Day War."