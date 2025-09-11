A girl aged around eight years old died Thursday morning after falling from the ninth floor of the residential building in which she lived, in the southern city of Sderot.

Police have opened an investigation.

"Police officers from the Sderot police station are investigating the circumstances of a tragic incident following reports of a girl who fell out of the window of her ninth-floor home in the city," a police statement read. "Medical teams were forced to pronounce her death at the scene."

MDA paramedic Georgi Goliak recounted, "We received a call about a girl who fell from a great height at a residential building. We arrived quickly at the scene and saw the girl lying on the sidewalk, unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, and suffering multisystem injuries. We began resuscitation efforts and evacuated her in a mobile ICU to the hospital in critical condition."

The Sderot Municipality responded, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the girl who fell to her death this morning from her building in the city. Upon receiving the initial report, social services teams, led by the department head Ido Zolti immediately arrived at the scene, and are supporting the family during these difficult hours. The municipality will continue to support the family in anything necessary during the coming days. The education department and the school the girl attended have been informed about the incident and are preparing to provide appropriate support to the school staff and students."