ופדוי ה' ישובון בבית הרב קוק צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Religious Zionist yeshivas celebrated the release of the remaining living Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity at the yearly "Second Hakafot" celebrations on the night following the holiday of Simchat Torah.

Videos obtained by Arutz Sheva show revelers at the Ramat Gan Yeshiva, Rabbi Kook's House in Jerusalem, Yeshivat Har Hamor in the capital, and the central event in Sderot, dancing to the words the verse (Isaiah 51:11): "And the ransomed of the L-rd shall return, And come with singing unto Zion, And everlasting joy shall be upon their heads; They shall obtain gladness and joy, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away."

ישיבת רמת גן שרים 'ופדוי' צילום: באדיבות המצלם

At a special Second Hakafot celebration held by the Religious Zionist community in Elad, members commemorated the 24 hostages who were killed in Gaza with a moving display in which the community’s children released 24 balloons into the air.

“The emotional event is another milestone in our community’s growth in the city,” said Deputy Mayor and community representative Adv. Yaniv Badalov.

“The release of the balloons symbolized our collective hope and longing for the swift return of our brothers, speedily in our days!”