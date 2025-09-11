The IDF detected on Thursday morning, at around 5:40 a.m., that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

Residents were asked to follow the Home Front Command's instructions.

Subsequently, sirens were activated in Mitzpe Ramon and the surrounding area. It was reported that an interceptor was launched towards the missile.

Later, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit updated that the missile was successfully intercepted. The sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Magen David Adom said that no calls were received about impacts or injuries following the missile launch.

On Wednesday, the IAF struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al Jawf in Yemen. Among the targets struck are military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthis' Military Public Relations Headquarters, and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime for terrorist activity.

The IDF noted that the strikes were conducted in response to attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, including launching UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles toward Israeli territory.

At over 2,350 km, this was the longest flight by IAF jets since the war began. More than ten fighter jets participated in the strike, dropping over 30 munitions on 15 targets. In addition, the jets refueled mid-air several times during the operation.

The IDF explained that the military camps that were struck served the Houthi regime to plan and execute terrorist attacks against the State of Israel. Additionally, the military camps included operation and intelligence rooms.

"The Houthis terrorist regime operates under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime, in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies. The regime exploits the maritime domain to project force and carry out terror activity against the global shipping and trade routes," the IDF wrote in a statement.