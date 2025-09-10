Various sources estimate that the assassination attempt on the Hamas leadership in Doha yesterday may not have succeeded, and Israel is still reviewing the information regarding the attempted assassination.

Reports from Iran indicate that the leaders of the terrorist organization left their phones in the room where the attempt was made, but went to pray in a nearby room, which saved them from the attack.

Sources familiar with the content of conversations between Washington and Jerusalem told Kan News that Israel expressed pessimism about the operation's success. One Israeli official even stated that "the operation probably did not meet our expectations."

However, Israeli sources emphasized that investigations are still underway, and the result is not yet certain.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir addressed the attack in Qatar earlier and said, "We have two objectives before us - the release of the hostages, which is an ethical, top-priority, critical, and essential mission, and alongside it, the task of dismantling Hamas - these are the missions of our generation." The Chief of Staff clarified that the attacks would not cease, and forces would continue to pursue terrorist organizations in all areas, "in Judea and Samaria and other places as we have done in the last 24 hours."

He also mentioned that the IDF is closely monitoring the shifting balance of power in the Middle East, emphasizing: "The multi-front war objectives are before me and before the General Staff."