Against the backdrop of recent statements by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and members of his government regarding Israel, the UK’s expected decision to recognise a Palestinian state, and the wave of antisemitism across Britain, President Isaac Herzog will today (Wednesday) arrive at 10 Downing Street to voice firm opposition to the British Government’s recent stance on Israel.

The President will express strong objections to the British Government’s intention to recognise a Palestinian state, and protest the notion of sanctions against the only democracy in the Middle East. He will also warn against the echoing of Hamas’s propaganda campaign claiming starvation in Gaza - while 48 hostages continue to be held in brutal captivity.

In the meeting, the President will stress that any move to recognise a Palestinian state at this time would constitute a reward for terror and risk undermining efforts to secure the release of the hostages and to bring the war to an end. The President will emphasise that Israel’s determined struggle against the Iranian empire of evil and its terror proxies is the struggle of the entire free world, including Great Britain.

He will also stress that the free world, including the UK, must not cave into pressure from extremist groups and insist on the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages. The President will make clear that sanctions against the State of Israel and against its leaders and citizens are unacceptable — especially between nations that share so much in common.