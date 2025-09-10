The Jerusalem District Court in Jerusalem today (Wednesday) sentenced the attacker Amir Sidawi from Jerusalem to 48 years in prison, a suspended sentence and significant compensation to the victims for the shooting attack in the Old City about three and a half years ago, in which seven people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

The indictment charged him with offences of an act of terror of attempted murder, causing serious bodily harm under aggravated circumstances, causing injury under aggravated circumstances, breach of a lawful order, carrying and transporting a weapon and illegal possession of a knife.

According to the verdict, Sidawi purchased a handgun and two magazines, and while under house arrest breached the terms of his release, arrived armed in the Old City and carried out a shooting attack against Jewish civilians standing at a bus stop adjacent to the Tomb of David parking lot. Several people were hit by the gunfire, including a pregnant woman, who consequently delivered her baby at 26 weeks' gestation.

In sentencing arguments, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office sought to impose 56 years in prison, plus the cumulative activation of a six-month suspended sentence, due to a planned shooting attack carried out from a nationalist motive. In addition, the prosecution requested maximum compensation for two of the principal victims and compensation of no less than NIS 150,000 for each of the additional victims, as well as an order to confiscate the car and the pistol used by him.

The prosecution said, "The attacker chose to carry out a cruel and unrestrained mass-casualty shooting and attempted to cause the deaths of Jews because of their Jewishness. His actions left a trail of victims who continue to this day to contend with bodily and psychological injuries and scars."

The court said in its sentence, "The acts were carried out solely because the victims were Jewish, easily identifiable as Jews by their clothing. It is hard not to recall the harrowing images of Jews, readily identifiable by their dress as Jews, being attacked, killed and slaughtered for the sanctification of God's name during dark periods in history."

The prosecution said, "We hope the sentence will provide relief to the victims of the crime and help alleviate their suffering, and that it will send a clear and unmistakable message that law enforcement authorities will continue to act decisively and with zero tolerance toward anyone who carries out attacks and threatens public security."