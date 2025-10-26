The judges at the Jerusalem District Court have denied, for a second time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request not to hold four hearings on the cases against him four times a week beginning in November.

Beginning next week, hearings will be held on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

Judges Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am, and Oded Shaham noted that the decision was made "in light of the need to proceed with the trial" after long delays and repeated cancellations of hearings.