תקיפת המבנה בעיר עזה ללא קרדיט

The IDF on Wednesday struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terror organization in the area of Gaza City.

"Hamas terrorists had installed intelligence gathering equipment inside the building and positioned observation posts intended to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area and to advance terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops," the IDF explained.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

In its statement, the IDF stressed that "the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law and make military use of civilian institutions, using the Gazan population as cover."

"The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."