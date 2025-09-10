תיעוד: הריסת בתי המחבלים שרצחו את יהונתן דויטש הי"ד צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF forces operated Tuesday in the village of Aqaba in the Menashe Brigade area, demolishing the homes of terrorists Abed al-Raouf al-Masri and Ahmed Abu Ara, who were killed by IDF forces about a year ago.

The two carried out the deadly shooting attack at the Mehola Junction in the Jordan Valley over a year ago, opening fire on an Israeli vehicle while fully documenting the brutal act.

Yehonatan Deutsch, aged 23 from Beit She'an, was murdered in the terror attack on the road leading to the village of Rotem in the Jordan Valley.

One week prior to his murder, Yehonatan was released from active service in the IDF's elite Maglan Unit, which saw intense combat during the first months of the war in Gaza. Yehonatan, who was murdered just weeks before his wedding, had been on the way to his fiancée's hometown of Ofra when he was gunned down.

Deutsch graduated from the Beit She'an Yeshiva High School, was a counselor in the Bnei Akiva youth movement, and volunteered a good deal in his city. He is survived by his parents, four brothers, and one sister.

In addition, a 33-year-old was moderately wounded after being shot at the Mehola Junction. Emergency medical crews tended to the two victims but pronounced the 23-year-old dead a short time later. A MDA helicopter evacuated the moderately wounded victim who was suffering from wounds to his lower extremities.