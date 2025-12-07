The US, Israel, and Qatar are set to convene in New York on Sunday in an effort to mend strained relations following the Israeli strike in Doha earlier this year, according to a report by Axios.

The gathering marks the highest-level engagement between the three countries since the Gaza ceasefire agreement, in which Qatar played a central mediating role. The meeting comes as President Donald Trump prepares to announce the transition to a new phase of the Gaza peace process.

According to the report, White House envoy Steve Witkoff will host the talks. Israel will be represented by Mossad director David Barnea, while a senior Qatari official is also expected to attend.

Tensions spiked on September 9 after Israeli jets carried out a strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. The intended targets survived, but a Qatari security guard was killed, prompting Qatar to withdraw temporarily from its mediation role. Arab states sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and pressed Washington to intervene.

Later that month, Netanyahu phoned Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani from the White House to convey an apology, leading Qatar to resume its mediation efforts. Despite this, relations between Jerusalem and Doha have remained notably strained.

To stabilize the situation, the US proposed a trilateral mechanism designed to improve coordination, address grievances, and bolster joint efforts against regional threats. Sunday's meeting will be the first held under this framework.

Netanyahu has indicated in the past that he intends to raise concerns regarding Qatar's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, anti-Israel messaging on Al Jazeera, and Qatar's alleged involvement in fostering anti-Israel activity on US college campuses. However, much of the discussion is expected to center on implementing the Gaza agreement, including the disarmament of Hamas and other sensitive aspects of the transition to the next stage of the deal.