A squad commander from the haredi Hashmonaim Brigade, a 23-year-old resident of Binyamin, neutralized the terrorists responsible for the murder of six Israelis on Monday morning at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.

The soldier’s community praised his actions, stating: “Many blessings and prayers for strength to the son of our community, who today courageously confronted the terrorists at the Ramot Junction, saved many lives, and eliminated our enemies. May God bless him, grant him success in all his endeavors, and may he merit to sanctify the name of Heaven in public.”

Mordechai, a member of the community, highlighted the sacrifices made during the ongoing war: “Four seriously wounded, two fallen soldiers, and one who eliminated the terrorists during the Jerusalem attack - one tribe, from one community, of 23-year-old young men, who embody the story of this generation in the Swords of Iron War.”

The soldier, who serves as a squad commander in the Hasmonean Brigade, is a graduate of a yeshiva where he studied for four years. He recently became engaged. According to relatives and friends, he is described as a principled and dedicated Torah scholar, fully committed both to his military service and to the world of Torah.