The Palestinian Authority (PA), led by chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Monday issued a "statement of condemnation" regarding harm to civilians in the wake of the brutal shooting attack that took place in the early morning hours in Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood.

The attack, carried out by two Palestinian Arab terrorists from the Ramallah area, resulted in the murder of six Jews and left seven others injured. Shortly afterward, the official PA news agency, Wafa, published a response from Abbas’s office.

The statement read, "The Palestinian Presidency reiterates its longstanding position of rejecting and condemning any harm to both Palestinian and Israeli civilians. It disavows all forms of violence and terrorism, regardless of their source."

The statement continued, emphasizing that "security and stability in the region cannot be achieved without ending the occupation, halting the mass destruction operations in the Gaza Strip, and addressing the settler terrorism in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem."

In conclusion, the statement noted that it was issued "in response to the events that occurred today in occupied Jerusalem."