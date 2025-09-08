Esther Lugasi was injured on Monday during the shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem. In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, she recounts the horrific moments when two Palestinian Arab terrorists murdered six Jews and wounded a dozen others.

"When I got off the bus, I started to hear gunshots. I didn't know where it came from. I so people running, so I ran with them," she recounts in tears.

At a certain point, someone pushed Lugasi, causing her to lose he balance and lightly injure herself.

She continues her account: "We kept running until we got to a bus terminal, and they told us to go hide there. So everybody went there and waited until they told us we could leave."

Lugasi describes how bullets just narrowly missed her, "It's really a miracle that they didn't hit me."

She shares the existential fear that she felt during the terrifying moments. "I felt like I was going to die because, when I fell, my arms were full of blood, so I thought: 'Oh my G-d I'm dead. But how am I running if I'm dead?' Then someone pushed me and told me to keep running.

"It felt like I was running for hours, but it was just seconds. Maybe because I was so afraid, it felt like hours. We crossed the street and hid with other women who were also scared."

She explained that due to her injuries to her arms, she was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Esther also recounts her run-in with one of the brave Israelis who eliminated the terrorists. "As I was running, I saw a soldier. I said to him, 'Please, please, help us,' because I saw that he had a gun. He was looking to see where to shoot. Later, I heard that he killed the terrorist."

In her opinion, more Israelis need to arm themselves. "There were only two people there (who were armed), and there could have been more dead; it's awful. They should let more people carry guns to protect themselves, because in our country, G-d protects, but people also have to do their part."

Lugasi explains why she does not intend to tell her children about the incident: "I don't see a reason to tell them that their mother was almost killed. They're just going to be more afraid. My little girl is already afraid because of the war with Iran; she's still afraid, she gets scared when she hears a siren, so I don't think I'm going to add to her fears."

She reiterates that she was saved by a miracle, "I feel like I got another year, it's almost Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year), and I got a new opportunity. If I got my life back, I have to get better."